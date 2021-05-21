Victory over the terrorists in SRI LANKA

Sri-Lanka and all patriotic Sri Lankans celebrated the victory of Sri-Lanka

By defeating Tamil tiger terror and how the heroic sri Lankan forces liberated 21 million citizens, on 19th may 2009.

In Melbourne spur organized evening pooja at Dhamadeepa and Paramitha temples to confer merits to the members of the armed forces who sacrificed their lives and were injured and also the civilians who died, SPUR will be opening a library in Boosa with Arrya foundation for the use of over 3000 injured soldiers in Boosa camp, Galle, Sri-Lanka.

TAMIL CIVILIANS WHO WERE LIBERATED FROM THE YOKE OF TAMIL TIGERS ARE

WADING TOWARDS THE SRI-LANKAN FORCES.