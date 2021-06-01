Handing over the CPAP machine to the Hikkaduwa Hospital

On 31ST May , SPUR -Vic Australia together with well wishers in Australia have jointly collected funds and handed over a Stella 100 CPAP machine with non-vent mask, with a leak Port to be able to deliver Bi-pap to the Hikkaduwa District Hospital.

Executive committee member Keerthi. at considerable risk to himself, drove to the hospital and handed the equipment to Dr Anuradha in charge of the Accident and Emergency Services node at the hospital. Dr Himal Kalambearchchi, the consultant physician to a number of South Coast Hospitals also attended the handover function. Dr Anuradha is dressed in green and Dr Himal is the person with the tie.

SPUR contribution was A$4500 for this initiative.